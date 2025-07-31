Aeluma Inc (ALMU) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Aeluma Inc’s current trading price is -4.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 861.20%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.50 and $25.23. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.36 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Aeluma Inc (ALMU) has a stock price of $24.03. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $26.0 after an opening price of $24.03. The day’s lowest price was $25.0, and it closed at $22.42.

Aeluma Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aeluma Inc (ALMU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 131.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 379.56M and boasts a workforce of 13 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALMU stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

ALMU Stock Stochastic Average

ALMU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 586.57%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 242.31%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ALMU has fallen by 46.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.12%.