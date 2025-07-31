Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -58.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.86 and $3.49. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.44 million observed over the last three months.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has a current stock price of $1.46. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $11.0 after opening at $1.46. The stock’s low for the day was $4.0, and it eventually closed at $1.38.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 88.44M and boasts a workforce of 61 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1668, with a change in price of +0.2200. Similarly, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 369,047 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.74%.

How ABOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABOS stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

ABOS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc over the last 50 days is at 59.49%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 52.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.02% and 56.37%, respectively.

ABOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -58.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -8.75%. The price of ABOS fallen by 25.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -13.10%.