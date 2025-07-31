AA Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

Currently, the stock price of Alcoa Corp (AA) is $30.12. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $42.0 after opening at $30.12. The stock touched a low of $27.0 before closing at $30.44.

In terms of market performance, Alcoa Corp had a somewhat inconsistent run in.

52-week price history of AA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Alcoa Corp’s current trading price is -36.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $21.53 and $47.77. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 5.62 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.29 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alcoa Corp (AA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.80B and boasts a workforce of 13900 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Alcoa Corp

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Alcoa Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.78, with a change in price of -2.71. Similarly, Alcoa Corp recorded 6,426,525 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.25%.

AA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AA stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

AA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alcoa Corp over the last 50 days is at 66.01%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 47.52%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.49% and 62.83%, respectively.

AA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.80%. The price of AA fallen by 2.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.17%.