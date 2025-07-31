A Tale of Resilience: Springview Holdings Ltd Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Springview Holdings Ltd’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular.

52-week price history of SPHL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Springview Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -92.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.35 and $7.80. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.52 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.61 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Springview Holdings Ltd (SPHL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.38M and boasts a workforce of 71 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6546, with a change in price of -3.2943. Similarly, Springview Holdings Ltd recorded 729,472 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.12%.

SPHL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPHL stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

SPHL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Springview Holdings Ltd over the past 50 days is 64.60%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.98%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 67.15% and 59.80%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SPHL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer.