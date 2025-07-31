A Tale of Resilience: Rush Street Interactive Inc Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) stock is currently valued at $18.6. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $22.0 after opening at $18.59. The stock briefly dropped to $14.0 before ultimately closing at $16.06.

Rush Street Interactive Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

52-week price history of RSI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Rush Street Interactive Inc’s current trading price is 10.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.31%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $8.52 to $16.78. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Rush Street Interactive Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.9 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.31 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.26B and boasts a workforce of 883 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Inc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Rush Street Interactive Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.75, with a change in price of +8.12. Similarly, Rush Street Interactive Inc recorded 1,403,868 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +77.19%.

Examining RSI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RSI stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

RSI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Rush Street Interactive Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 99.30%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.50% and 81.40% respectively.

RSI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 82.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 29.89%. The price of RSI increased 24.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.53%.