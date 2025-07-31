A Tale of Resilience: Estee Lauder Cos., Inc Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) stock is currently valued at $93.66. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $120.0 after opening at $93.66. The stock briefly dropped to $51.9 before ultimately closing at $91.4.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times.

52-week price history of EL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s current trading price is -9.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $48.37 to $103.44. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.79 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.13 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 57.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.69B and boasts a workforce of 62000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Estee Lauder Cos., Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.97, with a change in price of +22.12. Similarly, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc recorded 4,215,472 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.92%.

Examining EL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EL stands at 2.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.07.

EL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.79%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.28%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 89.72% and 85.77% respectively.

EL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 12.88%. The price of EL increased 15.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.44%.