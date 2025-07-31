A Closer Look at Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Stock Gains

Tecogen Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of TGEN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Tecogen Inc’s current trading price is -10.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1122.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.69 to $9.38. In the Industrials sector, the Tecogen Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.03 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.65 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 239.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 247.68M and boasts a workforce of 92 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.50, with a change in price of +6.05. Similarly, Tecogen Inc recorded 447,824 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +259.66%.

Examining TGEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TGEN stands at 0.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

TGEN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Tecogen Inc over the last 50 days is 81.41%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 73.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.89% and 64.33%, respectively.

TGEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1095.44%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 250.63%. The price of TGEN increased 23.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.12%.