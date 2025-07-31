A Closer Look at American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Stock Gains

Currently, the stock price of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) is $54.92. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $45.0 after opening at $55.48. The stock touched a low of $38.0 before closing at $43.94.

The stock market performance of American Superconductor Corp has been very steady.

52-week price history of AMSC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. American Superconductor Corp’s current trading price is 22.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 292.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $13.98 and $44.85. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.41 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.08 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 176.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.40B and boasts a workforce of 569 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For American Superconductor Corp

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating American Superconductor Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.56, with a change in price of +36.07. Similarly, American Superconductor Corp recorded 921,455 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +187.38%.

AMSC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMSC stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

AMSC Stock Stochastic Average

American Superconductor Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 97.30%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.80% and 89.06%, respectively.

AMSC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 124.14%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 110.40%. The price of AMSC fallen by 52.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 27.68%.