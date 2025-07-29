logo

Western Union Company (WU) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Western Union Company’s current trading price is -35.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.63%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.99 and $13.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.62 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 7.89 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Western Union Company (WU) is currently priced at $8.44. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $17.0 after opening at $8.44. The day’s lowest price was $7.5 before the stock closed at $8.58.

Western Union Company experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.11 on 07/30/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $7.99 on 07/18/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Western Union Company (WU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.79B and boasts a workforce of 9100 employees.

Western Union Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Western Union Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.55, with a change in price of -2.20. Similarly, Western Union Company recorded 7,691,475 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WU stands at 2.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.60.

WU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Western Union Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 22.06%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 70.20% and 80.49% respectively.

WU Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -31.88% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.74%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WU has leaped by -0.24%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.20%.

