Wendy’s Co (WEN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Wendy’s Co’s current trading price is -50.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.30 and $20.60 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.7 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.54 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Wendy’s Co (WEN) is $10.22. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $18.5 after an opening price of $10.2. The stock briefly fell to $11.0 before ending the session at $10.36.

Wendy’s Co saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $20.60 on 11/06/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $10.30 on 07/29/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wendy’s Co (WEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.96B and boasts a workforce of 14500 employees.

Wendy’s Co: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Wendy’s Co as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.48, with a change in price of -4.73. Similarly, Wendy’s Co recorded 5,961,038 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WEN stands at 31.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 30.13.

WEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Wendy’s Co’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.40%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.50%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.13% and 19.94%, respectively.

WEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -39.81% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -29.66%. The price of WEN leaped by -11.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.72%.