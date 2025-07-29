logo

Wag Group Co Inc. (PET) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -91.14%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -54.28%. The price of PET increased 3.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.39%.

Wag Group Co ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.34 on 07/29/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.08 on 04/21/25.

52-week price history of PET Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Wag Group Co’s current trading price is -91.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.00%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.08 and $1.34. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 4.06 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.56 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Wag Group Co (PET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.93M and boasts a workforce of 64 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1565, with a change in price of -0.1330. Similarly, Wag Group Co recorded 7,498,639 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.20%.

PET Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Wag Group Co over the last 50 days is 13.07%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 9.14%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.93% and 14.03%, respectively.

