VTLE’s Stock Market Expedition: Traversing Gains and Losses in 2025

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -53.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -41.60%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VTLE has fallen by 20.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.25%.

The current stock price for Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) is $19.82. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $32.0 after opening at $19.82. It dipped to a low of $9.0 before ultimately closing at $18.58.

Vital Energy Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $44.94 on 07/31/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $12.30 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of VTLE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Vital Energy Inc’s current trading price is -55.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.14%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $12.30 and $44.94. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.18 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.3 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vital Energy Inc (VTLE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 768.38M and boasts a workforce of 405 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Vital Energy Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Vital Energy Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.60, with a change in price of -3.23. Similarly, Vital Energy Inc recorded 1,373,564 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.01%.

VTLE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VTLE stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

VTLE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Vital Energy Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 71.82%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.00% and 76.22%, respectively.