Upland Software Inc Inc. (UPLD) Price Performance and Its Relation to the Tech Industry

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 13.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -40.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UPLD has fallen by 44.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 34.55%.

The current stock price for Upland Software Inc (UPLD) is $2.57. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $5.0 after opening at $2.57. It dipped to a low of $3.5 before ultimately closing at $1.93.

In terms of market performance, Upland Software Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.64 on 12/11/24, while the lowest value was $1.69 on 06/16/25.

52-week price history of UPLD Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Upland Software Inc’s current trading price is -54.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.69 and $5.64. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.18 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.11 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Upland Software Inc (UPLD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.20M and boasts a workforce of 998 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.3500, with a change in price of -0.5300. Similarly, Upland Software Inc recorded 149,376 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.10%.

UPLD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Upland Software Inc over the past 50 days is 73.33%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 71.68%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 63.89% and 64.16%, respectively, over the past 20 days.