UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -31.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 195.24%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.36 and $14.48. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.86 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.14 million over the last 3 months.

At present, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) has a stock price of $9.92. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $14.0 after an opening price of $9.88. The day’s lowest price was $3.66, and it closed at $10.22.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $14.48 on 10/07/24 and a low of $3.36 for the same time frame on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.69B and boasts a workforce of 1193 employees.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.70, with a change in price of +2.32. Similarly, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR recorded 5,866,975 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.25%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TIGR stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

TIGR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 60.34%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.76%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 50.39% and 62.51% respectively.

TIGR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 145.54%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 49.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TIGR has fallen by 5.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.65%.