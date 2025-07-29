United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. United Micro Electronics ADR’s current trading price is -19.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.34%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.61 and $8.95. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.66 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 8.54 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) is $7.2. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.45 after an opening price of $7.2. The stock briefly fell to $4.8 before ending the session at $7.3.

United Micro Electronics ADR experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.95 on 08/21/24 and the lowest value was $5.61 on 01/28/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.08B.

United Micro Electronics ADR: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating United Micro Electronics ADR as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.31, with a change in price of +0.55. Similarly, United Micro Electronics ADR recorded 11,366,719 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.27%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UMC stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

UMC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for United Micro Electronics ADR over the last 50 days is 4.24%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 6.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.13% and 11.69%, respectively.

UMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -3.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 26.54%. The price of UMC leaped by -4.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.00%.