Understanding Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc Inc. (WIMI) Price Performance Through Chart Patterns

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -56.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -64.27%. The price of WIMI fallen by 21.45% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.66%.

The stock market performance of Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $29.20 on 12/30/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.24, recorded on 06/16/25.

52-week price history of WIMI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc’s current trading price is -87.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.65%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $2.24 and $29.20. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.41 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc (WIMI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.14M and boasts a workforce of 107 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.33, with a change in price of -11.24. Similarly, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc recorded 575,257 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.33%.

WIMI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WIMI stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

WIMI Stock Stochastic Average

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 64.29%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 55.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.63% and 83.94%, respectively.