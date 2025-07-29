Understanding Purple Innovation Inc Inc. (PRPL) Price Performance Through Chart Patterns

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -20.00%. The price of PRPL fallen by 32.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.72%.

The stock price for Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) currently stands at $1.0. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.0 after starting at $1.0. The stock’s lowest price was $1.0 before closing at $0.9.

In terms of market performance, Purple Innovation Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.50 on 07/29/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.56 on 04/17/25.

52-week price history of PRPL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Purple Innovation Inc’s current trading price is -33.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.56 and $1.50. The Purple Innovation Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.38 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.85 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 58.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 108.38M and boasts a workforce of 1200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7500, with a change in price of +0.2200. Similarly, Purple Innovation Inc recorded 896,623 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.21%.

PRPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRPL stands at 132.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 120.16.

PRPL Stock Stochastic Average

Purple Innovation Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 81.82%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.47% and 62.23%, respectively.