Uncovering the Potential of Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) Stock

Currently, the stock price of Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) is $2.44. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $27.0 after opening at $2.44. The stock touched a low of $12.0 before closing at $2.93.

In terms of market performance, Medicus Pharma Ltd had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.94 on 05/20/25, while the lowest value was $1.80 on 11/21/24.

52-week price history of MDCX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Medicus Pharma Ltd’s current trading price is -72.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.80 and $8.94. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.72 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.39 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.87M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Medicus Pharma Ltd

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Medicus Pharma Ltd as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.67, with a change in price of -0.46. Similarly, Medicus Pharma Ltd recorded 271,591 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.86%.

MDCX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MDCX stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

MDCX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Medicus Pharma Ltd over the last 50 days is at 2.40%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 4.47%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.94% and 31.11%, respectively.

MDCX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic.