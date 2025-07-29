U Stock: Exploring Unity Software Inc’s Growth

Unity Software Inc (U) current stock price is $33.49. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $44.0 after opening at $33.49. The stock’s lowest point was $15.0 before it closed at $32.77.

Unity Software Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $38.96 on 07/17/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $13.90 on 08/07/24.

52-week price history of U Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Unity Software Inc’s current trading price is -14.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 141.02%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $13.90 and $38.96. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 8.96 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 13.67 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Unity Software Inc (U) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.92B and boasts a workforce of 4987 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Unity Software Inc

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Unity Software Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.67, with a change in price of +8.77. Similarly, Unity Software Inc recorded 11,859,923 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.48%.

U Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for U stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

U Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Unity Software Inc over the past 50 days is 70.45%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 64.20%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 63.64% and 65.03%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

U Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 114.68%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 50.04%. The price of U increased 43.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.77%.