Trump Media & Technology Group Corp Inc. (DJT) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -42.40%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -39.45%. The price of DJT increased 2.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.95%.

The stock market performance of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $54.68 on 10/29/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $11.75, recorded on 09/24/24.

52-week price history of DJT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s current trading price is -67.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.21%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $11.75 and $54.68. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.93 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.2 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.96B and boasts a workforce of 29 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.94, with a change in price of -4.55. Similarly, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp recorded 7,191,568 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.02%.

DJT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DJT stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

DJT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp over the last 50 days is at 10.02%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 18.91%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.48% and 46.75%, respectively.