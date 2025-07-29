TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. TMC the metals company Inc’s current trading price is -21.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 836.37%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.72 and $8.63. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 5.87 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.13 million over the last three months.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) current stock price is $6.75. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.0 after opening at $6.79. The stock’s lowest point was $6.0 before it closed at $7.45.

TMC the metals company Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $8.63 on 07/24/25, with the lowest value being $0.72 on 12/19/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 103.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.70B and boasts a workforce of 47 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for TMC the metals company Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating TMC the metals company Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.12, with a change in price of +5.02. Similarly, TMC the metals company Inc recorded 9,999,852 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +267.02%.

TMC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for TMC the metals company Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 67.48%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.21%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.36% and 66.93%, respectively.

TMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 467.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 365.60%. The price of TMC decreased -0.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.62%.