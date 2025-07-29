Tillys Inc Inc. (TLYS) Price Performance Over the Years: A Comparative Study

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -62.04% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -53.97%. The price of TLYS fallen by 55.12% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 40.71%.

The present stock price for Tillys Inc (TLYS) is $1.97. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.3 after an opening price of $1.97. The stock briefly fell to $1.3 before ending the session at $1.79.

Tillys Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.12 on 07/31/24 and the lowest value was $0.57 on 05/15/25.

52-week price history of TLYS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Tillys Inc’s current trading price is -67.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 245.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.57 and $6.12. The Tillys Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 0.75 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.66 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tillys Inc (TLYS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 59.40M and boasts a workforce of 5619 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6859, with a change in price of -2.1000. Similarly, Tillys Inc recorded 459,429 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.60%.

TLYS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TLYS stands at 2.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.75.

TLYS Stock Stochastic Average

Tillys Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 80.45%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 67.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 66.93% and 67.49%, respectively.