The Significance of Moving Averages in Charles Schwab Corp Inc. (SCHW) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 48.41% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SCHW has fallen by 9.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.06%.

The stock of Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is currently priced at $98.31. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $129.0 after opening at $98.39. The day’s lowest price was $84.0 before the stock closed at $97.91.

Charles Schwab Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $98.28 on 07/29/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $61.15 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of SCHW Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Charles Schwab Corp’s current trading price is 0.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$61.15 and $98.28. The Charles Schwab Corp’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 2.93 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 8.05 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 178.63B and boasts a workforce of 32100 employees.

Charles Schwab Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Charles Schwab Corp as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 84.55, with a change in price of +21.80. Similarly, Charles Schwab Corp recorded 9,392,834 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.40%.

SCHW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SCHW stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

SCHW Stock Stochastic Average

Charles Schwab Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 92.37%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.05%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.57% and 87.92%, respectively.