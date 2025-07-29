logo

The Significance of Moving Averages in Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co Inc. (CREV) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -14.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.98%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CREV has fallen by 97.81%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 51.40%.

Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $12.75 on 12/24/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.00 on 12/11/24.

52-week price history of CREV Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co’s current trading price is -57.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 171.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.00 and $12.75. The Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.84 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.43 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co (CREV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 77.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.22M.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.16, with a change in price of +2.49. Similarly, Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co recorded 312,739 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +84.98%.

CREV Stock Stochastic Average

Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 46.69%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.56% and 42.79%, respectively.

