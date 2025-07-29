The Psychology of LanzaTech Global Inc Inc. (LNZA) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -75.07%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -57.70%. The price of LNZA fallen by 57.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 52.88%.

Currently, the stock price of LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) is $0.49. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.5 after opening at $0.49. The stock touched a low of $0.2 before closing at $0.58.

In terms of market performance, LanzaTech Global Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.74 on 12/26/24, while the lowest value was $0.14 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of LNZA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. LanzaTech Global Inc’s current trading price is -82.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 248.75%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.14 and $2.74. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.66 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 2.62 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 144.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 113.34M and boasts a workforce of 384 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for LanzaTech Global Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating LanzaTech Global Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3076, with a change in price of -0.2366. Similarly, LanzaTech Global Inc recorded 2,885,359 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.63%.

LNZA Stock Stochastic Average

LanzaTech Global Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 57.25%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 52.16%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.05% and 72.54%, respectively.