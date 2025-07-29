The CLDI Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s Fluctuating Performance

The stock of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) is currently priced at $0.55. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.0 after opening at $0.55. The day’s lowest price was $10.0 before the stock closed at $0.73.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.89 on 11/13/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.20 on 06/26/25.

52-week price history of CLDI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -85.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 171.14%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.20 and $3.89. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.55 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 14.23 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.97M and boasts a workforce of 28 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5063, with a change in price of -0.2649. Similarly, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc recorded 9,012,512 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.52%.

Examining CLDI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLDI stands at 0.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

CLDI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 24.83%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 23.79%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.81% and 36.88%, respectively.

CLDI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -67.12% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.90%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CLDI has fallen by 140.00%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -22.96%.