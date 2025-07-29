Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Texas Instruments Inc’s current trading price is -14.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $139.95 and $221.69. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 8.58 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 6.81 million observed over the last three months.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) current stock price is $189.25. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $260.0 after opening at $189.25. The stock’s lowest point was $125.0 before it closed at $184.99.

Texas Instruments Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $221.69 on 07/11/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $139.95 on 04/11/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 171.93B and boasts a workforce of 34000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Texas Instruments Inc

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Texas Instruments Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 184.56, with a change in price of -5.59. Similarly, Texas Instruments Inc recorded 7,718,929 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.87%.

How TXN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TXN stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.86.

TXN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Texas Instruments Inc over the past 50 days is 32.33%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 15.72%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 7.39% and 11.05%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TXN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.01%. The price of TXN decreased -8.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.80%.