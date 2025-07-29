Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR Inc. (TEVA) Price Performance: The Role of Volume and Liquidity

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TEVA has leaped by -0.30%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.23%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) currently has a stock price of $16.51. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $30.0 after opening at $16.51. The lowest recorded price for the day was $18.07 before it closed at $16.54.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $22.80 on 12/27/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $12.47 on 04/10/25.

52-week price history of TEVA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s current trading price is -27.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.45%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $12.47 and $22.80. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 11.49 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 11.66 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.93B and boasts a workforce of 36167 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.16, with a change in price of +0.82. Similarly, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR recorded 11,752,021 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.23%.

TEVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEVA stands at 2.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.64.

TEVA Stock Stochastic Average

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 27.99%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 43.24% and 42.41%, respectively.