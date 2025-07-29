Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Teladoc Health Inc’s current trading price is -49.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.35 and $15.21 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.86 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.66 million over the last three months.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) stock is currently valued at $7.74. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $12.0 after opening at $7.68. The stock briefly dropped to $7.0 before ultimately closing at $8.2.

Teladoc Health Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $15.21 on 02/14/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $6.35 on 04/21/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.36B and boasts a workforce of 5500 employees.

Teladoc Health Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Teladoc Health Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 20 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.71, with a change in price of -1.18. Similarly, Teladoc Health Inc recorded 6,267,822 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TDOC stands at 1.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

TDOC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Teladoc Health Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 48.14%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.99%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.78% and 38.09%, respectively.

TDOC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -24.20%. The price of TDOC decreased -7.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.08%.