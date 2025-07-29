TDTH’s Market Ups and Downs: What’s Behind the 2025 Stock Performance?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of TDTH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR’s current trading price is -69.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 743.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.17 and $4.74. The Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.01 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 6.81 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR (TDTH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 485.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 102.47M and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5054, with a change in price of +0.8803. Similarly, Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR recorded 5,204,577 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +154.52%.

TDTH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 50.96%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 50.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.34% and 54.64%, respectively.