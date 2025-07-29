SY’s Financial Health: Exploring So-Young International Inc ADR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

The stock price for So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) currently stands at $5.06. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $10.1 after starting at $5.06. The stock’s lowest price was $1.51 before closing at $4.64.

So-Young International Inc ADR saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.28 on 06/27/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.64 on 06/30/25.

52-week price history of SY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. So-Young International Inc ADR’s current trading price is -19.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 687.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.64 to $6.28. In the Healthcare sector, the So-Young International Inc ADR’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.09 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.61 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 517.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 428.18M and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for So-Young International Inc ADR

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating So-Young International Inc ADR as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.20, with a change in price of -8.44. Similarly, So-Young International Inc ADR recorded 771,118 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.52%.

Examining SY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SY stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

SY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for So-Young International Inc ADR over the last 50 days is 7.68%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 68.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 27.10% and 14.17%, respectively.

SY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 456.39%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 460.56%. The price of SY fallen by 145.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.69%.