Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Surf Air Mobility Inc’s current trading price is -48.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 467.78%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.90 and $9.91. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 4.39 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.8 million over the last three months.

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) currently has a stock price of $5.11. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $12.0 after opening at $5.11. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.0 before it closed at $5.79.

Surf Air Mobility Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $9.91 on 07/11/25, and the lowest price during that time was $0.90, recorded on 09/03/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 99.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 172.27M and boasts a workforce of 703 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Surf Air Mobility Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.31, with a change in price of +1.89. Similarly, Surf Air Mobility Inc recorded 4,960,305 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.70%.

SRFM Stock Stochastic Average

Surf Air Mobility Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 41.03%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.34% and 36.80%, respectively.

SRFM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 146.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SRFM has fallen by 49.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.23%.