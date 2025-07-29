Stardust Power Inc (SDST) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Stardust Power Inc’s current trading price is -97.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 223.23%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.14 and $17.62. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 3.24 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.97 million over the last three months.

Stardust Power Inc (SDST) currently has a stock price of $0.46. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.0 after opening at $0.46. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.7 before it closed at $0.53.

The stock market performance of Stardust Power Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $17.62 on 07/31/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.14, recorded on 06/17/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Stardust Power Inc (SDST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.90M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5063, with a change in price of -0.2318. Similarly, Stardust Power Inc recorded 6,321,791 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.48%.

SDST Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Stardust Power Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 53.25%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.19%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.78% and 73.19%, respectively.

SDST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -96.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -61.62%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SDST has fallen by 130.30%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.76%.