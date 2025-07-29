Southwest Airlines Co’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

The current stock price for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) is $32.52. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $46.0 after opening at $32.52. It dipped to a low of $19.0 before ultimately closing at $33.21.

Southwest Airlines Co’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $37.96 on 07/17/25, and the lowest price during that time was $23.58, recorded on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of LUV Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Southwest Airlines Co’s current trading price is -14.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $23.58 and $37.96. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 15.89 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 12.29 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.08B and boasts a workforce of 72450 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Southwest Airlines Co

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Southwest Airlines Co as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.54, with a change in price of +3.07. Similarly, Southwest Airlines Co recorded 13,507,813 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.42%.

LUV Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LUV stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

LUV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co over the last 50 days is at 28.84%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 8.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.12% and 46.60%, respectively.

LUV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 22.21% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LUV has fallen by 3.17%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.77%.