SOAR Stock Update: Volato Group Inc’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

Volato Group Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $19.06 on 11/19/24, and the lowest price during that time was $1.14, recorded on 07/02/25.

52-week price history of SOAR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Volato Group Inc’s current trading price is -90.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.14 and $19.06. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 44.75 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.71 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Volato Group Inc (SOAR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.65M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8541, with a change in price of -0.2400. Similarly, Volato Group Inc recorded 1,581,356 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.54%.

SOAR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Volato Group Inc over the last 50 days is at 26.02%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 60.87%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.69% and 79.59%, respectively.

SOAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -87.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -64.26%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SOAR has fallen by 36.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.55%.