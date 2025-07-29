Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Senseonics Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -63.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.25 and $1.40. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.79 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 6.65 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) is $0.51. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.0 after opening at $0.51. The stock touched a low of $1.25 before closing at $0.54.

Senseonics Holdings Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1.40 on 02/13/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.25 on 12/06/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 384.69M and boasts a workforce of 117 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Senseonics Holdings Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5855, with a change in price of -0.1755. Similarly, Senseonics Holdings Inc recorded 5,924,133 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.32%.

How SENS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SENS stands at 1.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.15.

SENS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Senseonics Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is at 37.20%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 37.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.03% and 57.97%, respectively.

SENS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -51.89%. The price of SENS fallen by 3.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.07%.