SBUX’s 2025 Market Dance: Up 25.43% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 25.43%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -5.20%. The price of SBUX increased 1.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.09%.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) current stock price is $93.67. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $110.0 after opening at $93.67. The stock’s lowest point was $69.0 before it closed at $94.42.

Starbucks Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $117.46 on 03/03/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $72.72 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of SBUX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Starbucks Corp’s current trading price is -20.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.80%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $72.72 and $117.46. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 10.32 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 9.9 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 106.45B and boasts a workforce of 361000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Starbucks Corp

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Starbucks Corp as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 90.57, with a change in price of -18.39. Similarly, Starbucks Corp recorded 10,440,955 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.41%.

SBUX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Starbucks Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 71.22%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 40.74%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.26% and 55.96%, respectively.