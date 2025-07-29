RUN’s Stock Market Labyrinth: Navigating 2025’s Gains and Declines

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -35.14%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.99%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RUN has fallen by 43.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.60%.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) currently has a stock price of $11.15. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $21.0 after opening at $11.15. The lowest recorded price for the day was $7.0 before it closed at $10.78.

The stock market performance of Sunrun Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $22.26 on 08/26/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $5.38, recorded on 06/17/25.

52-week price history of RUN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Sunrun Inc’s current trading price is -49.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 107.25%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.38 and $22.26. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 12.11 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 23.86 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sunrun Inc (RUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 50.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.55B and boasts a workforce of 11058 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Sunrun Inc

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Sunrun Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.09, with a change in price of +4.44. Similarly, Sunrun Inc recorded 19,466,896 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +66.17%.

RUN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RUN stands at 5.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.11.

RUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sunrun Inc over the past 50 days is 75.62%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 82.88%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 77.09% and 78.52%, respectively, over the past 20 days.