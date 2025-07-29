Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in SISI Stock

Shineco Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $17.52 on 08/19/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.15 on 07/28/25.

52-week price history of SISI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Shineco Inc’s current trading price is -99.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.15 and $17.52. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.17 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.66 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Shineco Inc (SISI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.92M and boasts a workforce of 119 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6031, with a change in price of -0.5982. Similarly, Shineco Inc recorded 2,008,021 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.55%.

SISI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SISI stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SISI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Shineco Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 0.89%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.30%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.96% and 24.75%, respectively.

SISI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -99.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -90.68%. The price of SISI leaped by -28.80% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.35%.