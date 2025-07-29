REPL: A Tale of Ups & Downs – -76.67% loss in 6 Months, -66.49% in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -69.07% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -76.67%. The price of REPL leaped by -66.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -74.28%.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has a current stock price of $3.17. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $9.0 after opening at $3.17. The stock’s low for the day was $2.0, and it eventually closed at $3.15.

The market performance of Replimune Group Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $17.00 on 11/22/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $2.68, recorded on 07/22/25.

52-week price history of REPL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Replimune Group Inc’s current trading price is -81.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.68 and $17.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 8.21 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.93 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 244.36M and boasts a workforce of 479 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Replimune Group Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Replimune Group Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.23, with a change in price of -8.85. Similarly, Replimune Group Inc recorded 2,824,559 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.63%.

REPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REPL stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

REPL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Replimune Group Inc over the past 50 days is 4.64%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.64%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 4.36% and 4.34%, respectively, over the past 20 days.