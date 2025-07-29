RedCloud Holdings PLC: Rising -46.46% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

The stock price for RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT) currently stands at $2.87. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.0 after starting at $2.87. The stock’s lowest price was $5.0 before closing at $2.2.

RedCloud Holdings PLC’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of RCT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. RedCloud Holdings PLC’s current trading price is -46.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 145.30%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.17 and $5.36. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.67 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 70.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 126.93M.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for RedCloud Holdings PLC

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating RedCloud Holdings PLC as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

RCT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, RedCloud Holdings PLC’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 40.57%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 31.40%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.74% and 20.52%, respectively.

RCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook.