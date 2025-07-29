RDZN Stock: A Voyage Through Roadzen Inc’s Finances

Roadzen Inc (RDZN) stock is currently valued at $1.29. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.0 after opening at $1.29. The stock briefly dropped to $4.0 before ultimately closing at $1.53.

Roadzen Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.99 on 01/03/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.68 on 05/07/25.

52-week price history of RDZN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Roadzen Inc’s current trading price is -56.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.68 to $2.99. In the Technology sector, the Roadzen Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.42 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.47 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Roadzen Inc (RDZN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 95.84M and boasts a workforce of 308 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0266, with a change in price of +0.1450. Similarly, Roadzen Inc recorded 377,894 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.66%.

RDZN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Roadzen Inc over the last 50 days is 65.11%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 57.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.36% and 69.77%, respectively.

RDZN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -21.34%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -22.05%. The price of RDZN increased 21.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.56%.