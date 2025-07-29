Quanterix Corp: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 302.79M Market Cap

Quanterix Corp (QTRX) has a current stock price of $6.49. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $18.0 after opening at $6.49. The stock’s low for the day was $7.0, and it eventually closed at $5.85.

The market performance of Quanterix Corp has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $16.01 on 07/29/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $4.05, recorded on 05/14/25.

52-week price history of QTRX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Quanterix Corp’s current trading price is -59.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.05 and $16.01. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.67 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.76 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Quanterix Corp (QTRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 302.79M and boasts a workforce of 471 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Quanterix Corp

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Quanterix Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.95, with a change in price of -1.03. Similarly, Quanterix Corp recorded 766,731 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.70%.

QTRX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QTRX stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

QTRX Stock Stochastic Average

Quanterix Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 80.13%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 70.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 43.00% and 32.22%, respectively.

QTRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -57.66% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -32.18%. The price of QTRX leaped by -1.22% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 25.29%.