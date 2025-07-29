PSNY’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s Stock Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) currently has a stock price of $1.07. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.5 after opening at $1.06. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.4 before it closed at $1.09.

The market performance of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.94 on 09/17/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.61, recorded on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of PSNY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s current trading price is -44.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.61 and $1.94. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.67 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has experienced a quarterly decline of 0.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.20B and boasts a workforce of 2547 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0766, with a change in price of -0.0750. Similarly, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR recorded 3,874,051 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.52%.

PSNY Stock Stochastic Average

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 38.30%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 19.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.85% and 30.56%, respectively.

PSNY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 40.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.88%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PSNY has leaped by -3.60%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.60%.