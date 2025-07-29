PLAB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.00: What It Means for Photronics, Inc’s Future

The stock of Photronics, Inc (PLAB) is currently priced at $21.12. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $32.0 after opening at $21.12. The day’s lowest price was $30.0 before the stock closed at $19.72.

Photronics, Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $31.60 on 12/11/24 and the lowest value was $16.46 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of PLAB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Photronics, Inc’s current trading price is -33.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.32%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $16.46 to $31.60. In the Technology sector, the Photronics, Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.05 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Photronics, Inc (PLAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.27B and boasts a workforce of 1878 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.37, with a change in price of +0.96. Similarly, Photronics, Inc recorded 681,229 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.76%.

PLAB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Photronics, Inc over the last 50 days is 97.21%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 95.08%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.94% and 57.79%, respectively.

PLAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -17.21% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PLAB has fallen by 10.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.31%.