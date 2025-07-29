Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -55.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 298.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.21 and $19.71. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.05 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.75 million observed over the last three months.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) currently has a stock price of $8.8. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $29.0 after opening at $8.8. The lowest recorded price for the day was $12.0 before it closed at $9.63.

In terms of market performance, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $19.71 on 09/19/24, while the lowest value was $2.21 on 05/08/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 114.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 614.36M and boasts a workforce of 427 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.17, with a change in price of +3.22. Similarly, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 2,212,109 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +57.71%.

PHAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc over the past 50 days is 61.82%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 49.28%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 62.19% and 52.08%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PHAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -23.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 27.54%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PHAT has leaped by -7.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.39%.