Permian Resources Corp’s Shares Reel: 16.88% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 11.46B Market Cap

The stock price for Permian Resources Corp (PR) currently stands at $14.33. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $23.0 after starting at $14.33. The stock’s lowest price was $14.0 before closing at $13.78.

Permian Resources Corp experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.33 on 11/25/24 and the lowest value was $10.01 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of PR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Permian Resources Corp’s current trading price is -12.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.16%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $10.01 and $16.33. In the Energy sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 9.55 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.11 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Permian Resources Corp (PR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.46B and boasts a workforce of 482 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Permian Resources Corp

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Permian Resources Corp as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.15, with a change in price of +1.78. Similarly, Permian Resources Corp recorded 10,796,498 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.18%.

Examining PR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PR stands at 0.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

PR Stock Stochastic Average

Permian Resources Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 71.93%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.09% and 40.74%, respectively.

PR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.51%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.85%. The price of PR fallen by 2.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.40%.