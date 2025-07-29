PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. PepsiCo Inc’s current trading price is -21.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.95%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $127.60 and $180.91. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 10.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 9.69 million over the last 3 months.

At present, PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has a stock price of $141.57. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $175.0 after an opening price of $141.57. The day’s lowest price was $115.0, and it closed at $143.45.

PepsiCo Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $180.91 on 08/05/24 and a low of $127.60 for the same time frame on 06/26/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 193.82B and boasts a workforce of 319000 employees.

PepsiCo Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating PepsiCo Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 138.38, with a change in price of -12.62. Similarly, PepsiCo Inc recorded 9,136,074 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEP stands at 2.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.14.

PEP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, PepsiCo Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 71.90%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 66.79%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 78.30% and 86.00% respectively.

PEP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -15.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PEP has fallen by 10.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.09%.