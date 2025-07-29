Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Peabody Energy Corp’s current trading price is -48.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.61 and $29.94 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.27 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.7 million over the last three months.

The stock of Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) is currently priced at $15.47. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $23.0 after opening at $15.47. The day’s lowest price was $14.0 before the stock closed at $16.7.

In terms of market performance, Peabody Energy Corp had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $29.94 on 11/06/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $9.61 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.88B and boasts a workforce of 5600 employees.

Peabody Energy Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Peabody Energy Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.67, with a change in price of +2.60. Similarly, Peabody Energy Corp recorded 5,154,918 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.20%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTU stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

BTU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Peabody Energy Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 55.58%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.79%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.77% and 84.48%, respectively.

BTU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -29.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BTU has fallen by 20.77%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.77%.