PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

The present stock price for PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) is $115.93. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $165.41 after an opening price of $115.8. The stock briefly fell to $87.14 before ending the session at $116.76.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $155.67 on 10/04/24 and a low of $87.11 for the same time frame on 04/10/25.

52-week price history of PDD Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s current trading price is -25.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.08%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $87.11 and $155.67. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.95 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 7.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 161.00B and boasts a workforce of 23465 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for PDD Holdings Inc ADR

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating PDD Holdings Inc ADR as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 109.00, with a change in price of -4.05. Similarly, PDD Holdings Inc ADR recorded 9,242,401 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.37%.

Examining PDD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PDD stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

PDD Stock Stochastic Average

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 79.70%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.50% and 80.82%, respectively.

PDD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -10.64% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 4.55%. The price of PDD fallen by 10.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.77%.